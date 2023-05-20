RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several passengers at a Greyhound stop in Raleigh expressed their anger and frustration after spending several hours waiting for a bus.

“At 4:25 p.m. we got here and were told just a basic 45-minute layover,” said William Szczygiel.

But Szczygiel, a Greyhound passenger traveling from Fayetteville to New York, said that a 45-minute delay turned into 20 hours and an overnight stay at the Greyhound stop on Capital Boulevard.

The traveler said he and dozens of others received several notifications from the company that their bus had been delayed or canceled.

“It’s very frustrating, people are sleeping on the concrete floor,” Szczygiel said.

Szczygiel said he took a bus from Fayetteville Friday morning and was routed to the Raleigh stop later that afternoon.

“About an hour and a half later we were told that the trip was canceled because the driver walked off. And another one of the tenants told us he was fired… doesn’t matter, but he’s not here.”

Szczygiel said his ticket was re-issued three times and he was later scheduled to leave Saturday around 7 p.m.

Anesya Kinch who traveled from Houston told CBS 17 News that she faced a similar situation. Kinch said she needed to be in New Jersey for an important event. She said along the route she experienced delays that caused her to miss another bus.

“Normally when we get here, we’re just here for a few minutes to pick up people, let people off, and then continue to go… some people have been here since 6 a.m. yesterday,” she said.

Kinch said the delays created challenges for several families.

“There’s some people who have to be home and have people in hospitals and they’re trying to get there as fast as they can and we’re stuck here… All they’re saying is they don’t have any drivers,” Kinch said.

Kinch, Szczygiel and other passengers said they were left with little explanation and help to get to their destination. After contacting customer service, some customers showed that they had received a travel voucher but had wanted a total refund, instead.

Szczygiel said, “What good is a voucher if your trip is canceled?”

He said he was able to find a bus headed to his destination after nearly 20 hours.

CBS 17 News reached out to Greyhound and a public relations manager said they planned to look into the issue. Staff at the Greyhound location on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh said they were experiencing delays and have been working to resolve problems quickly.

Staff said Greyhound stops across the country have been dealing with delays because of worker shortages.

According to the company’s website, Greyhound has listed several job openings where drivers can receive a $15,000 bonus incentive.