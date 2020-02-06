Greyhound from Ireland that went missing in Cary found after more than a week on the run

Molly after she was captured Thursday morning (Photo by Anita Lauro via Facebook)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A retired racing greyhound brought from Ireland to Cary that went missing in January has been found, according to members of a group tasked with finding the dog.

Molly and several other retired racing Greyhounds from Ireland were brought to Cary to be put up for adoption in January. Molly was on an eight-hour flight from Ireland into Dulles then spent six hours in the car riding into Cary. She ran away from her foster family on the morning of Jan. 29.

“I opened the door just big enough to get me in and I felt a nose at my knee and she shot out…it all happened so fast”, said Wendy Segreti, Molly’s foster mom.

Jennifer Hellrung and her family had been awaiting Molly’s arrival for over a month. They were all set to adopt her the next day.

“We’ve been planning for a little while, setting up the crate, setting up the food getting the tags so the kids were truly invested”, said Hellrung.

After the dog went missing in a completely foreign place, the family was heartbroken.

A Facebook group was started and dozens of people had spent more than week searching around town and posting about Molly sightings in the area.

On Feb. 2, the fifth day of the search, volunteers handed out flyers, searched the woods and even put up drones looking for her.

“[It’s been] exhausting and frustrating because we’ve been really, really close, but we haven’t been able to actually get her, so that’s hard,” Carren Mackiewicz, the search team coordinator, told CBS 17 over the weekend.

Crews also put up two traps. The Cary Police Department helped with one of them.

According to a post by Anita Lauro in the Facebook group, Molly found her way back to her foster family’s backyard Thursday morning.

“They were able to close the gate behind her, but she continued to run away from them. At around 8 a.m. a Triangle Greyhound Society member arrived with a very calm greyhound, and that did the trick. They were able to get a leash on Molly, and will be taking her to the vet,” the post continued.

Lauro went on to say that Molly was limping on one leg but is “in good condition all things considered.”

She said that “her foster parents walked their neighborhood so she would be able to scent them” and that appeared to have worked.

Molly will be taken to the vet for a checkup and will then be placed with her new family.

Lauro thanked the communty for helping to spread the word and for calling in all the sightings.

“That information was invaluable in figuring out her routine and also let us know that she was getting closer and closer to her foster home on a daily basis,” she said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: