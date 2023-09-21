APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A new impatient rehabilitation hospital will break ground in Apex on Friday.

The Peak Rehabilitation Hospital comes from a partnership announced in 2021 with Duke Health, WakeMed, and Lifepoint Rehabilitation.

The new 52-bed hospital will be 62,000 square feet, two-stories, and have all private rooms with the latest technology to help patients get back to living life normally. All units will be designed to meet the needs of patients.

During Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony, there will be officials from Duke Health, WakeMed and Lifepoint Health speaking.

The program will start at 11:30 a.m. at 1401 Zeno Road in Apex.