Groundbreaking held for $2.2 billion ‘Complete 540’ project in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The project called “Complete 540” finally got the green light to move forward.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the start of construction on the next two phases, which includes stretching 540 from the N.C. Highway 55 Bypass in Apex to U.S. Route 64/264 Bypass (I-87) in Knightdale.

Representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Turnpike Authority and surrounding communities attended the ceremony.

“Seeing construction of this critical project begin has been a top priority of so many across the Triangle,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon. “This project symbolizes what is achievable when everyone works collaboratively.”

The first phase construction is set to start Nov. 18 in the median of Interstate 40. The NCDOT said it could open to traffic by 2023.

The second phase will connect I-40 to U.S. 64/264 Bypass. This stretch won’t open to traffic until 2029, according to the NCDOT.

The Complete 540 project will cost the NCDOT about $2.2 billion and is being paid for through toll revenue bonds and a low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now