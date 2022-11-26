WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Over the weekend the Wake Forest Grand Ballroom was home to a variety of small businesses.

“So, this is called EZ Reach Apparel. My wife and I created this because I hate placing my phone in my pocket all the time,” said Leartis Jay McMillan.

McMillan is the co-owner of EZ Reach Apparel.

“So, we make fresh lemonade. All natural flavors from farm to family. We go out into the community and serve it,” said Layla Quick with OMG Lemonade.

Quick, like McMillan, was among the businesses set up inside the Wake Forest venue.

This is the organization Our Stop Shop’s second year putting on the Buy Black Market Small Business Expo.

“So, everybody is just so grateful for us to be able to bring an event like this to Wake Forest and be able to streamline the opportunity for representation to be accessible,” said Rah-Mah Pelzer-Elue.

Pelzer-Elue is the CEO of Our Stop Shop. The organization was founded in 2018 and its mission with the expo is to also bridge the gap and give more Black and minority businesses the chance to succeed.

“We have somebody here that will get you insured. Whether you are an entrepreneur. Whether you are a business owner. Whether you are just an individual. We have photographers, videographers, economic education,” Pelzer-Elue said.

She said they are also making sure they have the fundamental resources.

“There are tons of entrepreneurs here. Not only are they creating products, but they are selling them as well. So, it’s important for me to be here to show them you can have help and you can gain that help,” said Nahema Washington, founder of Goldstone Virtual Partners.

The Buy Black Market Small Business Expo is back open Sunday at the Wake Forest Grand Ballroom.

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.