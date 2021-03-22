Group of COVID-19 cases traced to Duke Raleigh Hospital floor; patients, staff included in cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A group of COVID-19 cases have been traced to the fifth floor of Duke Raleigh Hospital, Duke Health officials said Monday.

The hospital said it is taking stems to ensure the safety of patients, visitors, and staff.

Duke Health said the COVID-19 cases include both staff and patients, but a specific number was not provided.

The hospital is working to identify any potential exposures.

Personal protective equipment and screen procedures are in effect to reduce the risk any further, Duke Health said.