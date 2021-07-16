Group opens pop-up soccer field in downtown Raleigh, hopes to build 25 more fields in area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The ribbon was cut Friday on a pop-up soccer field in downtown Raleigh. The mission of the group behind it is to raise money to fund the building of 25 fields in neighborhoods to make soccer accessible to everyone in the Raleigh area.

The pop-up pitch opened Friday in City Plaza on Fayetteville Street. It will host an NCFC Youth tournament over the weekend.

Other uses will include “Friday Night Futbol” youth pickup games from 5 to 8 p.m., as well as midweek games for adult and corporate leagues. Pick-up play and yoga will be fixtures, too.

The pitch is a product of a partnership between Raleigh Parks and The Bucy Foundation. Others involved include the North Carolina F.C. organization, StreetSoccer USA, Sport Resource Group, Raleigh Futbol 4 All, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, and Walk West.

In addition to developing more free-to-use fields, the group is also aiming to promote healthy lifestyles.