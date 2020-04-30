Raleigh’s police chief using on-duty officers for personal security after March officer-involved shooting, protests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group that advocates for police officers is raising concerns that Raleigh’s police chief is using on-duty officers as her own personal security.

The Raleigh Police Protective Association said for the last 51 days, officers have been assigned to provide security outside Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown’s home.

“With everything going on, there’s a need for officers to be on the streets. Not doing round the clock security for the chief of police,” said Raleigh Police Protective Association spokesman and former RPD officer Rick Armstrong.

He said officers have been providing security since an officer-involved shooting on March 10. Raleigh police said Officer J.E. Byrd shot 26-year-old Javier Torres, who was armed, during a foot chase.

The shooting sparked a protest outside Deck-Brown’s home in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

“I understand the first two, three, four days, maybe a week, but we’re going on two months,” he said.

Raleigh police spokeswoman Donna-maria Harris confirmed in a statement that the department has been providing a protective detail for Deck-Brown since the March 10 officer-involved shooting. The statement said the protests stemming from the incident pose “a threat not only to the Chief, but to her neighbors and their property as well.”

RPPA said officers who received threats are not provided with 24/7 security for this length of time, and if they do want extended security, they have to pay for it themselves.

“Every citizen has a prerogative to hire off-duty police officers. It’s about $35 per hour,” said Armstrong. “Any officer, including the chief should have to pay for that type of security. It shouldn’t just come out of the tax payer’s expense indefinitely.”

Armstrong also said officers are being pulled from their regular shifts to be stationed outside Deck-Brown’s home.

“We’re not fully staffed. That’s a big concern with the Raleigh Police Department and our union,” said Armstrong.

CBS 17 reached out to RPD to see if there was a specific threat that prompted the security. Below is the statement CBS 17 received: