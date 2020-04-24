Guess the building! Local man re-creates iconic Raleigh buildings online

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Many people are finding their creative side while being stuck at home with nothing to do because of the coronavirus.

Jed Byrne is the vice president of development at Capital Associates. He misses interacting with local people and business owners in Raleigh, so he decided to learn how to build buildings using graphic design software.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

“I’m not an artist by training. I can’t draw to save my life so I had to make these things simple and small,” Byrne said.

With a little bit of training from watching videos on YouTube, Byrne mastered his new project of creating iconic Raleigh buildings. He is now posting them on social media to get people to guess the building.

“Some were pretty easy to recognize, others are more difficult and I think there was a bit of fun in that,” said Byrne.

Some of the buildings he made include PNC Plaza, Trophy Brewing, Dorton Arena at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds, and Heirloom Bewshop. It’s clear people are enjoying his work on social media.

“It’s a unique perspective where we are used to seeing these buildings from far away or up close and you rarely get to see the full thing,” said Byrne.

You can check out his work here on his social media page.

Share with us what you are doing to get creative. Email Laura Smith at LSmith@cbs17.com and we’ll highlight you!

More headlines from CBS17.com: