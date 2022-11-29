RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following the tragic death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks at the Raleigh Christmas parade, the father of the truck driver who hit her is now facing a gun charge from that same day.

Christopher Hylton Glass, 49, has been charged with carrying a gun during the Nov. 19 parade in downtown Raleigh, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told CBS 17.

This charge, she said, is a misdemeanor and he does not face any charges related to the crash at this time.

Freeman confirmed Christopher Glass is the father of 20-year-old Landon C. Glass, of Goode, Va.

Landon Glass was behind the wheel when a truck pulling a parade float struck and killed Hailey. He has since been charged with