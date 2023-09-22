RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students reported seeing a firearm in a restroom at Wakefield High School in Raleigh on Friday. Further investigation determined that the firearm was a BB gun.

A Code Red lockdown was initiated on the school’s campus which was lifted to a Code Green at approximately 2:05 p.m.

Wakefield High Principal Malik Bazzell said bringing a weapon of any kind on campus is a serious offense. He also said the student responsible will be disciplined in accordance with WCPSS policy.

“We are proud of the manner in which our staff and students responded to the lockdown. We are also grateful to law enforcement and our security team for their swift response,” Bazzell added.

As lockdowns can be stressful for students, staff and families, the principal also said support is available for any students or staff who need assistance after the event.