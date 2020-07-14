Gun sales ‘through the roof,’ demand for permits in Wake County ‘unprecedented’

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – Gun sales are spiking across the country right now, according to reports.

That includes the Triangle.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said it’s also seeing an unprecedented demand for pistol purchase permits.

Clay Ausley, owner of Fuquay Gun & Gold, said sales are on track to be up 300 percent this year at his store.

He said the pandemic launched the uptick.

“Then we got into the rioting. That caused people to come in and get guns for protection and now we still have the virus going on. We have an election year as well. That’s just the perfect storm for gun sales to be through the roof,” said Ausley.

He said prices are rising at a rate he’s never seen before as manufacturers run out of product.

“We literally have a line out the door most days of folks waiting to get in,” said Ausley.

Customers are also noticing.

“I noticed after, not specifically coronavirus, but after the protests and stuff started, everybody decided to start arming up,” said customer Matthew Handschu.

Ausley said home-defense shotguns and handguns are the most popular right now.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said it’s issued more purchase permits so far this year than all of last year.

More than 18,800 people have applied for permits so far this year in Wake County.

“The demand is beyond anything we’ve ever seen in our history and it’s unprecedented,” said Lt. Scott Sefton with WCSO. “We try to issue the permits in the order we receive the best we can.”

The sheriff’s office said they’ve assigned extra staff to work on issuing permits as gun shops work to help those wanting a firearm.

“With the political climate being what it is, with the virus, with the shortages — it’s not the best time to buy a gun, but it could be worse tomorrow,” said Ausley.

For more information on purchase permits, click here.