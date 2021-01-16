Gun show in Raleigh draws crowds; some concerned gun laws could change

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A popular gun show at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds drew a big turnout Saturday.

The Dixie Gun and Knife Show has been scheduled for several months, and it’s a coincidence that it falls the same weekend the FBI warned of the potential for armed protests.

Some people we spoke with say they came out because they think gun laws may change.

“I came out to pretty much by me a handgun for home defense and then concerned about taxes on guns and things of that nature as well,” said Kelvin Lewis.

Other people said gun shows are a tradition and a way to find a possible bargain.

“Gun shows have been going on for as long as I can remember. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with them. It’s a good place to get a good deal,” another attendee said.

In the past, President-elect Joe Biden has pushed to hold gun makers accountable, and stop the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.