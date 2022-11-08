RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun was taken from a student on Monday who was in the parking lot of Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School, school officials said in a letter to the families of the school’s students.

Security personnel identified two students sitting in a vehicle in the school’s parking lot during class time, the school said.

School administration, along with the school resource officer, approached the students and discovered the gun. One of the students confirmed that the gun belonged to them, according to the letter.

The officer confiscated the gun and the students were removed from campus.

There had been speculation that a fight had happened on campus but Wake County Public Schools stated that there wasn’t one.

“We are very grateful to our local law enforcement officials, our WCPSS Security Team, and our staff for their swift action in this matter. They work closely with us to ensure the safety of our students every day,” the letter stated.