Gunfire along Wake Forest Road damages building in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating several recent incidents of gunfire along Wake Forest Road.

The incidents were reported starting early Friday and were in the area of Wake Forest Road near Capital Boulevard.

Raleigh police blocked a ramp onto Capital Boulevard during an investigation over the weekend.

Shots were also fired before dawn Friday and Monday at a building just north of Wake Forest Road’s interchange with Interstate-440, police said.

A window at the building was shot out by the gunfire, according to a photo from the scene.

Police confirmed that stray bullets hit the building, but said that particular facility was not targeted.

During the gunfire incident near Capital Boulevard, two officers were seen walking up a ramp looking along the shoulder on Sunday.

Police said that authorities were looking for evidence and shell casings from a shots-fired case.

Raleigh police are continuing to investigate all the shots fired incidents.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents.