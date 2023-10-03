WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted robbery that involved shots being fired.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to an attempted armed robbery on Siemens Road.

Deputies say that when they arrived, a victim reported two people threatened him with a gun. At one point, there was an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspects left the scene before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

So far no injuries have been reported in this incident and currently, no one is in custody.