APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A gunman attacked a woman inside her apartment during broad daylight Monday afternoon in Apex, police said.

The incident was reported as an armed assault around 3 p.m. in the 700 block of Solandra Lane, according to a news release from the Apex Police Department.

A woman told officers that a man entered her apartment and attacked her, police said.

“The female reported that the assailant was armed with a handgun and used the weapon to strike her,” police said in the news release.

The suspect was wearing a face covering, so the woman was unable to provide a detailed description of the man, according to police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the news release said.

A K-9 team responded and tried to track the suspect, but police said they believe the man fled the scene and area after the attack.

“We have limited information at this time as detectives are still out investigating this incident,” officers said in the news release.

Police said anyone who “believes they saw anything suspicious in this area” around the time of the incident, should call the Apex Police Department at 919-362-8661.