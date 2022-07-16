FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies responded Saturday night to a gunman barricaded in a home near Fuquay-Varina, officials said.

The incident was reported around 8:40 p.m. at 2049 Herbert Akins Road, which is west of N.C. 55 and just north of Fuquay-Varina, according to Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

A man inside the home was armed with a gun, Curry said.

Curry said he was unsure if anyone was inside the home with the armed man. The incident was still underway as of 9:25 p.m.

CBS 17 crews who went to the scene said the incident ended just after 10 p.m. Curry said after the incident ended that no one was injured.

Curry said he had no other information about the incident.