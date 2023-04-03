RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New details have been released by the Raleigh Police Department after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting just outside a Raleigh middle school on March 27.

The 5-day investigative report was made public just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, identifying the man killed as Jorge Luis Vega-Lasama. In addition to the man’s identity, the report offers a clearer picture and timeline of events that took place that morning.

6:53 a.m. — The first 911 call is received, reporting a person pointing a gun at passing vehicles near Ligon Magnet Middle School.

Following the initial call, another 11 came in. Multiple callers said the man with the gun was standing in the middle of the intersection at Coleman Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard “while actively shooting at occupied vehicles,” the report said.

“There’s a boy in the middle of the street shooting his gun. I work at the school, and I was about to turn into the road, and he shot at my car,” one caller told 911.

Two of the callers said their own vehicles were hit by the gunfire, including one whose children were also in the vehicle, police said.

“He went up to the car in front of me and tried to open the door. I ran the light to get away from him,” another caller told dispatchers.

6:57 a.m. — Multiple RPD officers arrive in the area of the middle school is search of the suspect.

7:00 a.m. — Ligon Magnet Middle School is placed on a code yellow lockdown after becoming aware of the incident.

Next, the report said three officers and a K-9 went to the 700 block of Cumberland Street where the suspect had been seen heading in the direction of. As all three officers began exiting their patrol vehicles, Vega-Lesama began firing at the officers, the report described. This caused all officers to take cover behind their vehicles.

7:06 a.m. — “Shots fired” was transmitted over police radio.

Officer M.L. Adams fired three shots at the suspect then took cover once again. Vega-Lesama then fired shots in the direction of the officers before retreating back behind a home in the area.

Sergeant R.A. Sirianna speaks to dispatchers, saying, “suspect is actively firing at us; we have no line of sight.”

Vega-Lesama emerged forward toward the driveway of the residence, getting closer to Sgt. Sirianna’s position, the report states. At this time, Sirianna fired four shots at him.

One of those bullets caused a fatal gunshot wound to the head, police said.

7:07 a.m. — Sgt. Sirianna reports over radio that the alleged suspect was down and called for Emergency Medical Services.

7:13 a.m. — EMS personnel arrive at the scene and transport Vega-Lesama to a local hospital where he is pronounced dead.

7:25 a.m. — Lockdown at Ligon Magnet Middle School is lifted by the Wake County Public School System.

All officers involved in the response were placed on administrative leave and were wearing body cams. Raleigh police say that the department is seeking the release of agency recordings that captured the shooting.