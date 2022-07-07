MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Morrisville police said they are looking for a man with a gun who robbed the Chipotle in town Thursday morning.

The armed robbery took place around 8:45 a.m. — about two hours before Chipotle opened — at 1516 Village Market Pl., according to a news release from the town of Morrisville.

Three photos were released of the suspect who had a black, semi-automatic handgun and who police described as about 30 years old, 5-feet-9 tall, and was wearing a yellow/orange reflective work vest.

He was also wearing a grey/blue hat, a white long-sleeve shirt with tan stripes on the sleeve, lime-green safety gloves, tan pants, and black shoes, police said.

No one was injured in the armed robbery.

  • Photo from town of Morrisville
  • Photo from town of Morrisville
  • Photo from town of Morrisville

Police said anyone who can identify the man should contact Morrisville police Detective Lee at Calee@townofmorrisville.org.