MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Morrisville police said they are looking for a man with a gun who robbed the Chipotle in town Thursday morning.

The armed robbery took place around 8:45 a.m. — about two hours before Chipotle opened — at 1516 Village Market Pl., according to a news release from the town of Morrisville.

Three photos were released of the suspect who had a black, semi-automatic handgun and who police described as about 30 years old, 5-feet-9 tall, and was wearing a yellow/orange reflective work vest.

He was also wearing a grey/blue hat, a white long-sleeve shirt with tan stripes on the sleeve, lime-green safety gloves, tan pants, and black shoes, police said.

No one was injured in the armed robbery.

Photo from town of Morrisville

Police said anyone who can identify the man should contact Morrisville police Detective Lee at Calee@townofmorrisville.org.