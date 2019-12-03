Gunman robs drug store in Raleigh’s Five Points area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gunman robbed a drug store in the Five Points area of Raleigh early Monday evening, police said.

No one was hurt during the robbery, which happened around 6:30 p.m., Raleigh police said.

The incident involving a man with a handgun took place at the Walgreen’s at 509 Whitaker Mill Road, according to police.

The suspect “took unknown items” during the robbery, authorities said.

No description of the suspect was available, according to police.

No other information was available.

