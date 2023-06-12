GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man armed with a gun robbed a gas station in Garner Monday night, according to police.

The incident was reported just before 9:30 p.m. at Murphy’s gas station at 4520 Fayetteville Road/U.S. 401, which is in front of the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter, Garner police said.

Police said a man with a handgun entered the store and stole cash and cigarettes.

The suspect fled on foot and there is no description of a car that might be involved, Garner police said. A police K-9 team was used to help search for the man but they were not able to find him.

Photo contributed to CBS 17

The man who robbed the store was about 5 feet 11 inches tall and was wearing a black shirt and light blue jeans, according to police.

The store was closed after the robbery and crime scene tape was up around the parking lot of the store.

No one was injured.