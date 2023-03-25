NC troopers at the scene of the arrest and crash at the Shell Gas Station on South Saunders Street Saturday. Photo contributed to CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Guns and drugs were seized after a high-speed chase on Interstate 40 ended in a minor crash at a gas station in Raleigh Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. when a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper spotted a driver speeding over 90 mph on eastbound I-40, according to Sgt. M.L. Morrison with the highway patrol.

The driver of a Chrysler plug-in hybrid electric minivan refused to stop and eventually exited I-40 at South Sauders Street in Raleigh, Morrison said.

The driver then drove up and down South Saunders Street as he was being chased.

NC troopers and Raleigh police at the scene of the arrest and crash at the Shell Gas Station on South Saunders Street Saturday. Photo contributed to CBS 17

Eventually, the driver pulled into a Shell Gas Station near Penmarc Drive, which is a few blocks north of I-40.

When trying to leave the gas station, the driver found his minivan blocked — and he crashed into the side of a trooper’s patrol car, Morrison said.

The driver was arrested about five minutes after the chase began.

“Some guns and narcotics were seized” from inside the minivan, according to Morrison.

The driver is facing several felony charges and “numerous” traffic citations, Morrison said. Raleigh police also assisted at the scene.

There were no injuries and there was minor damage to the trooper’s car.