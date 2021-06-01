Guns n’ Roses announce tour date in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The legendary rock band Guns n’ Roses announced Tuesday they will stop at PNC Arena in Raleigh as part of their rescheduled tour.

Guns n’ Roses will play in Raleigh on Sept. 29.

The tour will kick off on July 31 at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania with stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and more before wrapping up with two shows in Hollywood, Florida.

For a complete list of tour dates and information, click here.

Tickets for the Raleigh show go on sale Friday at noon at gunsnroses.com.