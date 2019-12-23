Gunshot victim walks into Raleigh hospital, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person with a gunshot wound walked into a Raleigh hospital Sunday night, police said.

The injured person appeared at WakeMed just before 9:20 p.m., according to Raleigh police.

The person suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Authorities are searching an area where the person said the shooting might have happened.

Police are investigating the incident.

