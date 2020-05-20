Gunshot victim dropped off at WakeMed in Raleigh; shooting under investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A person suffering serious injuries from a gunshot wound was dropped off at WakeMed in Raleigh on Wednesday, police said.

The shooting victim arrived at WakeMed just after 3:20 p.m..

A WakeMed police vehicle, along a Raleigh police vehicle and a Wake County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, were parked alongside a black sedan that was taped off.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.