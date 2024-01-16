RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man suffering from a single gunshot wound was found in a Raleigh neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Raleigh Police Department said a man walked up to a house in the 6900 block of Eddy Point Lane and knocked on the door, asking for help. Officers were called and arrived on scene around 4:30 a.m.

They found the victim, who was transported to WakeMed to be treated for the gunshot wound. His current condition is unknown.

Raleigh police said they do not believe the man was shot on Eddy Point Lane, but do not yet know where the shooting took place or which direction he walked from.

There is currently no one in custody and no information on a possible suspect.

Investigators are still on scene trying to determine the circumstances of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.