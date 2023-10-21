RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gunshots were fired along Lake Wheeler Road in Raleigh Saturday evening, closing the road for two hours during an investigation.

The incident was reported around 5:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Lake Wheeler Road, which is just south of Interstate 40 and near college student apartments, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

There was a report of gunshots fired into a car and a building, police said.

“It was reported that multiple shots were fired in the area,” the news release said.

Village Green Student Housing is located in the same block as the gunfire. A Marathon gas station is along Lake Wheeler Road at Carolina Pines Avenue.

Police said there were no reported injuries.

“The incident is under investigation,” the news release said.

Lake Wheeler Road was completely closed until about 8 p.m.