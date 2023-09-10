Photo by Mariah Ellis/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after gunshots were fired outside apartments near the Brier Creek Medical Pavilion Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. at the 9200 Exchange Apartments in the 9200 block of Willey Street, just off Briar Creek Parkway, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

When police arrived they found no one was injured from the gunfire.

However, there was crime scene tape up around a car that appeared to be wrecked in a parking lot outside the apartments. In the parking lot, there were at least three evidence markers, which are typically used to denote the location of fired gun shells.

Photo by Mariah Ellis/CBS 17

Several police SUVs were also in the area and police appeared to be speaking with several people outside the apartment complex.

Police said the investigation is still underway but they believe there is no threat to the general public.

No other information was released.