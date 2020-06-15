Gunshots that prompted call to Wake County Sheriff’s Office captured on video

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A resident of east Wake County has shared videos where repeated gunshots can be heard – which prompted a response from several law enforcement agencies.

The incident was reported around 7:25 p.m. in an area just northeast of Zebulon, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry.

Three men were seen firing rounds from just inside the woodline in the area near Plantation Glen Drive, Curry said. Officials earlier said a machine gun was fired at deputies.

The videos shared with CBS 17 were taken from a home off Raida Drive which is connected to Plantation Glen Drive.

At least two deputies came under fire and asked the men to drop their weapons and stop firing.

However, the men refused. Instead of firing back, deputies called in reinforcements and set up a perimeter to surround the trio, Curry said.

Sheriff Gerald Baker commended the officers for not firing back.

“We’ve got a lot of questions about de-escalation and things like that. I think they did a great job showing great restraint with round being fired over them,” Baker said.

The men later vanished and a search is underway for the gunmen.

Officers with night vision equipment and K-9 units are in the area conducting a search. Many shell casings were found in the area from rifles and handguns, Curry said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Zebulon police have responded to the area with Wake County deputies to search for the suspects, Curry said.

No deputies were injured and the search for the three men is still underway.