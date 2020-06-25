NC gym owners respond to freeze of Phase 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the increase in hospitalizations, Gov. Roy Cooper put a freeze on Phase 2 for at least three more weeks. That means bars and gyms will remain closed.

Gym owners called it another big hit. Many of these gyms are family owned businesses and they continue to pay their bills.

“It’s been a wild ride and disheartening, to say the least,” Katie Wright, the owner of F45 Five Points said.

Her business, like other fitness centers and gyms in our state, has been closed since March.

“We’re still operating with the same expenses that we had prior to closing. They have not been reduced,” Wright said.

They’ve tried to do their best, offering classes online and more recently, out in the parking lot. But she said making ends meet is getting harder and harder.

“As a business operating almost upside down is frustrating and without much justification,” Wright said.

“What do we do when the first comes up?” Randy Wood asked.

He chose to re-open his gym, Knuckle Up in Raleigh. He did it under a loophole in Cooper’s order that allows the use of indoor gyms for medical reasons. That is if it’s prescribed by a medical professional.

Wood has owned the gym for just over a year, he said he had no choice.

“If you were to say on March 17 hey everything has to close but don’t worry we’re alleviating rent or we’re pushing back payment or introducing this structured program so we make sure peoples don’t lose their livelihoods and go hungry however they didn’t do that,” he explained.

Both gym owners called the governor’s decision to put a freeze on Phase 2 for at least three more weeks disappointing but not surprising. They said they want to keep their members safe. They’re committed to social distancing and additional cleaning.

“I would ask the governor to consider his choices and how he’s actually impacting people’s livelihoods,” Wright said.