RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity Wake County are building a home in less than a month for a family in need.

They started construction on the home off Poole Road on December 1 as part of the nonprofit’s “12 Days of Blitzmas” — and they plan to have it done before Christmas.

A CBS 17 crew was there as around 30 volunteers spent the day working on the home in the Old Poole community.

David Ragan has been volunteering there for 20 years and he says while building a house in 12 days is a challenge, it’s worth it.

“(It’s) something that I really enjoy and makes me feel good, especially at the holidays,” Ragan said.

Habitat Wake said around 30 homes are under construction right now in the Old Poole community.

Looking for more positive news in your day? Check out The Bright Side ☀️

The nonprofit’s vice president of construction Brad McHugh tells CBS 17 that this home being built is going to change one family’s life forever.

“You’ve got children able to have a safe home to play in the yard or ride their bikes up and down the street,” McHugh said.

If you’re interested in volunteering – you can find more information here.