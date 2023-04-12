RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you missed out on the dancing trick shots at the beginning of the month, you have a chance to see them again as the Harlem Globetrotters will dribble into Raleigh for the second time this month.

The Globetrotters have brought their basketball talents to 124 countries across six continents since 1926, and while doing so again on Sunday, will also be hosting a food drive.

Not only will fans see the Globetrotters at 3 p.m. on Sunday, but the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle will be in attendance “to support their mission to seek and support low-income families living in food deserts without adequate access to nutritious food and without the income to purchase healthy meals.”

Additionally, food drives have been a part of the Harlem Globetrotter “story” for years.

The basketball innovators “actively support community programs throughout the year in cities across the country and abroad” and this includes helping those less fortunate.

Statistics show that 1 in 6 children are at risk of hunger in North Carolina. Because of this, Sunday’s food drive is asking for kid-friendly, non-perishable donations. These include, but are not limited to, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, and granola bars.