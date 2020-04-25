Harnett County ambulance transporting patient is involved in crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County ambulance that was taking a patient to a hospital in Wake County was hit by a car Saturday afternoon in Raleigh, police said.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. along South Saunders Road near Pecan Road, just south of the Interstate 40 interchange, according to Raleigh police.

The ambulance, which was heading to WakeMed, had its emergency lights on and was traveling through an intersection, was hit by a car, police said.

The ambulance sustained minor damage to the front of the vehicle. The patient, whose condition was not known, was transferred to a Wake County ambulance.

The driver of the car involved in the wreck was cited with failure to yield, according to police.

South Saunders Road was closed for about 20 minutes after the crash.

No other information was available.

The car (left) involved the wreck with the ambulance. Photo by Bridget Chapman/CBS 17

