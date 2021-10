FILE – Harry Styles performs on NBC’s Today show on Feb. 26, 2020, in New York. Styles is making plans to headline his own arena, one planned to be completed in Manchester, England, in 2023. He is among the investors in the Co-op Live venue, a £350 million pounds ($456.6 million) project that organizers hope will be the biggest in the UK. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A day before bringing his Love On Tour show to Raleigh’s PNC Arena, singer Harry Styles played golf with some Carolina Hurricanes.

A tweet by the Canes shows the pop star with Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas on a golf course.

Along with the tweet, the Canes changed their name on Twitter to the “Carolina Harrycanes.”

Huge Caniac, Harry Styles pic.twitter.com/AwRK1TSjue — Carolina Harrycanes (@Canes) October 11, 2021

Styles’ show starts at 8 p.m. at PNC Arena.