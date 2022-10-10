RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An animal control officer responded to a home on Harbor Drive in Raleigh where it had received a report of a raccoon “acting abnormally” on Saturday.

The raccoon was secured and later tested positive for rabies, the Raleigh Police Department said Monday afternoon.

To minimize rabies risks, Wake County health officials are recommending pet parents make sure their companions have a current rabies vaccination.

For pets who are allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended. Outdoor pets “should be kept inside” until they receive a booster, officials said.

As for humans, health officials have these tips:

Do not approach any animals you aren’t familiar with;

Do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs;

Do not leave trash or food outside unless it is in a bin with a tight-fitting lid;

Do not leave pet food outside overnight.

If a pet does come in contact with any animals that are suspected to be rabid, officials encourage directly contacting a veterinarian immediately.