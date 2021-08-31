Have a great neighbor? Nominate them for Wake Forest’s Good Neighbor of the Year Award!

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — If you live in Wake Forest and are lucky enough to have a great neighbor then you can help them win an award.

Tuesday is the last day you can submit your nominations for Wake Forest’s 12th Annual Good Neighbor of the Year Award.

The award recognizes those who live in Wake Forest and “who work to improve the quality of life in their neighborhoods without seeking recognition for their efforts,” according to a news release from the Town of Wake Forest.

Nominees are being sought in two groups – adults (ages 19 and older) and youth (ages 10-18).

To qualify, nominees must be residents of the town who have “made a significant contribution to the community” between Sept. 1, 2020, and today.

Click here for the online nomination form. Nominations must include the names of both the nominator and nominee, along with a description of 400 words or less explaining why the nominee is deserving of the award.

The winners will be presented with a commemorative plaque by Mayor Vivian Jones.

Nomination forms must be submitted by 5 p.m. this evening.