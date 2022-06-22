RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new mural is gracing the side of a downtown building in Raleigh. The piece pays tribute to the Carolina Hurricanes who call the city home.

The mural was painted by Gabriel Eng-Goetz is inspired by synoptic (wind speed and direction) weather charts. You may have seen Eng-Goetz’s work around the Triangle. He is responsible for the mural wrapping around Boxyard RTP in Morrisville, the dog mural at West Street Dog bar, and installation in the window of the Bank of America Tower in North Hills.

The new mural shows a Hurricanes player cutting through a parking deck. Raleigh’s longitude/latitude coordinates are painted at the bottom right corner, and the double-digit numbers represent playoff appearance year. They city says the numbers are meant to further the theme of a synoptic hurricane chart.

To see the mural, you can head to the parking deck on Cabarrus Street and Gale Street.

The painting is part of the city’s Community-Initiated Public Art Projects.