RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are asking the public to help them find a man wanted in connection to a homicide.

Victor Alexander Newman (Raleigh Police Department)

Monday, officers said they were seeking information about the location of 31-year-old Victor Alexander Newman.

He is believed to be involved in a shooting July 19 on the 2700 block of Poole Road, according to the police department.

At about 3:44 p.m. that day, officers said they responded to the area in reference to a person shot.

When they arrived, they said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries where he later died, according to police.

At the time of the incident, investigators said there was no threat to the community and the shooting appeared to be random.

Police said Newman is about six feet, two inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigator at 919-996-1656, Crime Stoppers for anonymous reporting options, or call 919-996-1193.