Have you seen him? NC State police release sketch of suspect in armed carjacking attempt near campus

Sketch of a suspect in a Dec. 5, 2021 armed carjacking attempt near N.C. State. (Courtesy of NCSU Police)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Campus police released a sketch Thursday of the suspect in an armed carjacking attempt that took place near North Carolina State University.

The incident happened just after 3:20 a.m. on Dec. 5. The man tried to rob four N.C. State students at gunpoint as they were in a car parked at the Avent Ferry Complex at 2110 Avent Ferry Rd., campus police said.

He pointed a gun at them, tried to take the car, and shot at the vehicle as the four students drove away, police said. Three gunshots struck the car, but none of the students were injured.

“This one is unique because this is the first time I recall someone actually shooting at somebody in many, many years,” said NCSU Police Chief Daniel House. “So, from that perspective, it’s maybe more violent.”

Campus police stepped up patrols in the wake of the incident.

The suspect was described by N.C. State police as a man standing about 6-feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie, light-colored pants, and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call campus police at 919-515-3000 or 919-515-2498.