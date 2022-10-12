RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect from Oct. 3, this Tuesday and Wednesday.

Video surveillance of Spencer Boucha (Photo from Raleigh Police Department)

Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Spencer Joseph Boucha in the robbery at the Wells Fargo at 2600 Hillsborough Street on Oct. 3, the attempted robbery at the Wells Fargo at 3959 New Bern Avenue on Tuesday and the Wells Fargo robbery at 4321 Glenwood Avenue on Wednesday.

Boucha has arrest warrants for two counts of common law robbery and two counts of attempted common law robbery.

Police describe Boucha as a male with brown hair standing at 5-feet, 9-inches.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers for text and email reporting options or call 919-996-1193.