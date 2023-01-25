RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man after a shooting earlier this month.

(Raleigh Police Department)

Police said on Jan. 6, a shooting took place at Fairouz Cafe & Hookah Lounge, located at 3915 Western Boulevard. The department did not reveal if anyone was injured.

Police said an unidentified man is wanted for questioning about that shooting. The department said he has dreadlocks with a short beard, appears to be 5’10” and 170 pounds. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a Baltimore Orioles logo.

Anyone who can identify this person is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 919-996-1193, or the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335.