FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fuquay-Varina Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a truck who police said stole construction materials on Monday.

On Monday, shortly after 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the Geneva Subdivision in Fuquay-Varina for a report of a larceny of construction materials worth over $7,000.

Police said the suspect vehicle appears to be a 2004-2008 red Ford F-150 with a chrome bar, chrome mirrors, chrome step bars, chrome wheels and black fender flares.

(Fuquay-Varina Police Department)

The suspect vehicle also has a white Labrador sticker in the bottom left of the back window, a red NC sticker in the top of the back window and a green and red sticker on the right side of the back window.

If anyone knows the vehicle or the occupant, they are asked to call the police department at 919-552-3191, or email fvpolicetips@fuquay-varina.org.