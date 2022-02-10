Having trouble doing your taxes? The IRS is opening a help center in Raleigh this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Internal Revenue Service said it’s opening a taxpayer assistance center in Raleigh this weekend.

The IRS said the center will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at 7751 Brier Creek Parkway.

Among the services it’s offering:

— Advance Child Tax Credit information and help;

— Online Account Assistance;

— Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) Renewal;

— IRS Identity Theft Victim Assistance;

— Payments – check or money order only (no cash will be accepted);

— Refunds;

— Tax Law Questions;

— Transcripts and Forms.

If you go, you should bring the following items:

— Government-issued photo ID;

— Social Security card or ITINs for household members including spouses and dependents;

— Any letters or notices from the IRS.