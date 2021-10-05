I-540 reopens in Raleigh after hazmat call

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities closed Interstate 540 in Raleigh for about an hour for a hazmat call Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. near Ray Road, which is mile marker 8.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed that the highway was closed between Creedmoor Road and Leesville Road.

Hazmat crews responded to the scene. Raleigh fire officials said that a container on the side of the highway was creating a vapor cloud.

Ian Toms, a Raleigh fire division chief, said it was a container that crews believe fell from a truck and was leaking a liquid that interacted with the highway pavement. The container was relatively small — perhaps a couple of gallons, Toms said.

Both directions of the highway reopened just after 10 p.m.