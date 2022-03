RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. 64 is currently closed to all traffic in both directions due to a hazmat incident, the Zebulon Fire Department confirmed.

Lanes are currently closed from North Carolina 96 to Lizard Lick Road due to the incident.

The fire department is currently asking drivers to avoid the area.

Strong storms moved across the area Thursday when the incident occurred.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.