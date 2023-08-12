RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have released the 911 call Saturday morning from a reported kidnapping earlier in the week from the Crabtree Valley Mall.

Christopher Joyner (Raleigh Police Department)

It comes the same day that police announced that 41-year-old Christopher Joyner was arrested and charged in the incident.

After about 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, police said they were called to the 100 block of Turner St. off of Hillsborough Street where a woman told them a man had kidnapped her from the mall, less than five miles away. They said the two did not know each other.

They said the woman was safe and, at the time, no one was in custody.

The 911 call

According to a recording of the 911 call provided by Raleigh police, the woman called 911 from a construction site on Turner Street at 2:47 p.m., where she ran for help and borrowed a man’s phone.

Information had been redacted and the audio had been altered to protect the caller’s identity.

“I was abducted, I was kidnapped from the Raleigh mall,” the woman told the dispatcher. “He brought me out here and said he was going to kill me, and he tried to rape me.”

She said she was in the mall parking lot near Belk when an unknown man approached her, told her he had a gun and got inside of her car.

“He said he had a gun and he was going to kill me,” she said.

That’s when she said he drove her to an area near Turner Street, took her jewelry, her watch and her pocketbook, and left her in the car.

“He told me to lay in the car for an hour and he wouldn’t kill me,” she described. “I don’t even know what time it is, but I laid there alone the whole time.”

When the dispatcher asked the woman to provide a description of the man, she said she didn’t want to provide one at the time in fear for her life.

“I just don’t want to do that right now,” she said. “I’m scared he’s going to kill me.”

The 911 call provided from police is below. It may be disturbing to some listeners.

Christopher Joyner was since arrested and charged with:

First-degree kidnapping (Felony)

Robbery with a dangerous weapon (Felony)

Attempted first-degree forcible rape (Felony)

Assault by strangulation (Felony)

Larceny of a motor vehicle (Felony)

Possession of stolen goods/property (Misdemeanor)

Records identify criminal history

According to records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, Joyner has a criminal history across the state with convictions dating back to 1998, including second-degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation.

That year, records show he was convicted of assault and possession of stolen goods in Lenoir County.

In 1999, records show he was convicted of second-degree kidnapping and assault on a policeman in Granville County.

In 2001, he was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon in Wilson County.

In 2012, he was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny from person, assault by strangulation and assault on an officer/state employee in Wilson County.

According to records, Joyner’s most recent conviction was in 2022 in Wilson County for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The report from the NCDAC says Joyner has been known to use aliases such as “Masta Killer,” “Vicious,” “Woody Kalonji King Shotta,” “Redwood,” “Heavy” and “Rail.”

It said Joyner has previously been incarcerated for a total of 11 years, three months and 25 days.