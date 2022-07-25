RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A head-on collision in Raleigh Monday night sent one man to a nearby hospital, a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed just before 9 p.m.

A gold pick-up truck went over the center line at an angle and collided with a black car traveling south on Lake Wheeler Road, said Trooper Atwell of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened near Dairy Lane just after 8 p.m.

The driver of the pickup was transported to WakeMed Main “for a medical condition suffered behind the wheel”, Atwell said.

However, Atwell could not confirm if the medical emergency caused the collision or if it was suffered after the crash.

The driver of the car was examined by EMS on scene but was not injured.

Atwell said both lanes of Lake Wheeler and Dairy Lane were closed but are expected to reopen before 9:30 p.m.

He also confirmed both drivers are middle-aged men, but their identities have not been made public.