Heading to a concert in the Triangle? You may need to show proof of vaccination

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You may need to show proof of vaccination for your next concert, a decision coming from the artists themselves.

At least three major acts coming to town this fall will require proof of vaccination, according to ticketing sites:

The Killers at Red Hat Amphitheater

Dead and Company (for General Admission pit seats) at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Maroon 5 (or provide a negative COVID-19 test)

If your paper card doesn’t fit in your wallet, there are digital alternatives.

Although North Carolina doesn’t have its own app or a partnership with an existing app like some other states do, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said you can still get a digital copy of your vaccine by logging in to the NCDHHS COVID-19 portal – if you were vaccinated at a state-run site.

NCDHHS Assistant Secretary for Technology Services Charles Carter said the portal gives a QR code that you can store in your phone or print out.

CBS 17 asked why the state is using that as opposed to an app.

“Well, we already had the portal, and we already make our vaccine records available in that method and our NCIR, so instead of creating a new method for doing that, which might be confusing for people we wanted to actually just create this one path,” Carter said.

Carter said the state is not looking at creating an app right now, and instead they will focus on making the portal more flexible.

If you were vaccinated at a pharmacy, Carter said many pharmacies have their own digital systems for proof of vaccination.

He’s urging everyone to get vaccinated, and to then have a copy of their vaccination proof.

“I advise everyone to a yes and approach, get a digital record, have your paper record around, have a copy of your paper record,” Carter said.

Carter said to his knowledge the digital proof from the state should be accepted everywhere in the continental U.S., but if you’re traveling abroad the rules can be different.