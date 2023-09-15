NEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy and some N.C. county officials will be testing the outdoor warning sirens around the Harris Nuclear Plant multiple times in from September 18 to September 29.

This testing is necessary to ensure sirens are operating “efficiently and optimally” after completion of maintenance activities.

Individual sirens will be tested in short, 20-second increments between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

This testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Chatham, Harnett, Lee and Wake counties.

For more information about these tests and emergency warnings, click here.